The IRS will start making direct deposits in mid-April for about 60 million taxpayers, the AP reported, citing a document from the House Ways and Means Committee. Paper checks will be issued starting the week of May 4, but it could take up to 20 weeks to send them all.

I owe child support. Will that impact my check?

Most likely, according to tax experts. Your check will probably be reduced by the amount you owe in child support, which will be deducted by the Treasury Department.

"If you are eligible for $1,200 but are $500 in arrears in child support, you'll only get $700," Gleckman noted.

Senator Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, wrote in a blog post that child support is the only type of overdue payment that will impact stimulus checks. The Treasury Department will check with U.S. states on overdue child support, he said.

I owe back taxes. Will that reduce my check?

No. The payments won't be affected by taxes that you owe to the IRS or any other agency, Grassley wrote. "You will still get the full payment," Gleckman said.

I am behind on student loans. Will that impact my check?

No, according to Grassley.

What if my income changes?

The checks are based on your income, with the full $1,200 payments going to single taxpayers who earn less than $75,000, or $2,400 to married households who earn less than $150,000.

The only reason your income could influence your stimulus check is if your annual adjusted gross income was above those thresholds for either 2018 or 2019, which is what the IRS will examine to determine your payment. For each $100 in income above that amount, your stimulus check will be reduced by $5. Individual taxpayers who earn more than $99,000 and married couples earning more than $198,000 will not get a relief check.

So if you earned above $75,000 as a single taxpayer in 2018 but your income dropped below that level last year, you may want to file your 2019 tax return as soon as possible to ensure you receive the entire $1,200.

Will I have to refund the money if my income rises? And will I owe taxes on it?

No, according to tax experts. Technically, the stimulus checks are tax credits advanced from your 2020 tax return. They are similar to other refundable tax credits, like the child tax credit, which aren't considered income and which aren't taxable.

"Moreover, if the credit amount you qualify based on 2020 income is less than what you qualify for based on your 2019 tax return, it does not have to be paid back," Grassley noted.

I am not required to file a tax return. Will I get $500 for any dependents?

No, according to the IRS. This applies to some Social Security recipients who aren't required to file annual tax returns, which occurs when a person's entire income comes from Social Security. Because the IRS said it will now rely on Social Security statements to automatically send the $1,200 to those seniors, it doesn't have data on their dependents.

"Since the IRS would not have information regarding any dependents for these people, each person would receive $1,200 per person, without the additional amount for any dependents at this time," the agency said on its website.