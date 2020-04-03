Remón Pérez fled her country last year after being threatened by government security forces because of her father's political advocacy and her identity as a lesbian woman. She and her partner, Eliana Hecheverría, crisscrossed Central America and Mexico to reach the U.S. southern border, where they were placed on a waiting list to tell U.S. officials about the persecution they fear in Cuba. But after weeks of waiting in Mexico, the motel in Ciudad Juárez where they were staying was taken over by drug cartel members, prompting them to cross the U.S. border illegally in April 2019.