Oklahoma State University announced Friday that it will postpone its May graduation ceremonies to December due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. 

The new ceremony dates are set for Friday, December 11 and Saturday, December 12 in Stillwater. 

According to the university, a committee of students, faculty and administrators proposed the schedule change.  

The OSU administration ratified the change Thursday.

OSU said a December commencement is being considered for OSU-Tulsa, but a date has yet to be determined. 