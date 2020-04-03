News
Oklahoma State University Rescheduling May Graduation Ceremonies To December
Oklahoma State University announced Friday that it will postpone its May graduation ceremonies to December due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The new ceremony dates are set for Friday, December 11 and Saturday, December 12 in Stillwater.
According to the university, a committee of students, faculty and administrators proposed the schedule change.
The OSU administration ratified the change Thursday.
OSU said a December commencement is being considered for OSU-Tulsa, but a date has yet to be determined.