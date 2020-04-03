Walmart said that it will regulate how many customers can be in a store beginning Saturday. 

Stores will now allow no more than five customers for every 1,000 square feet. Walmart estimates 1,000 square feet is approximately one-fifth of a typical store's capacity. 

Once a store reaches five customers in at once, it will admit customers on a one in, one out basis. 

Walmart will also use aisle markers where only one-way movement is allowed in a particular aisle as well as signs reminding customers to socially distance themselves from others. 

 