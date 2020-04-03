News
Former OSU Basketball Coach Eddie Sutton Elected To Hall Of Fame, Sources Say
Friday, April 3rd 2020, 4:54 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Sources have confirmed to News On 6 Sports that former Oklahoma State coach Eddie Sutton is finally getting into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Sutton will be a part of the class of 2020 when the official announcement comes tomorrow at 11 a.m. central time, sources said.
It’s the seventh time Sutton had been a finalist, and he’s one of only four coaches in major college basketball with at least 800 wins.
He led OSU to two final-four appearances in 1995 and 2004, and was the head coach at Arkansas when the Razorbacks made it that far in 1978.