Tulsa Health Department: COVID-19 Now Widespread Throughout The County
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Health Department announced that COVID-19 is widespread throughout the county and they're seeing it in various communities.
They said there are 175 cases throughout the county – and 20 people have recovered.
Dr. Bruce Dart said the county continues to test people at mobile sites who are uninsured or under-insured.
Hospitals and doctor’s offices are also testing people throughout the county.
The health department is collecting donations of gloves and N95 masks to hand out to health providers and is asking any local business wanting to donate to visit the city's website.
Dr. Dart said everyone in the community needs to know, that the virus is around them.
"The bottom line is at this juncture this is widespread,” said Dart. “I think every community needs to understand, needs to accept, needs to acknowledge, that COVID-19 is in their community whether they're hearing about positive results or not."
COVID-19 is also having an impact on first responders.
The Tulsa Fire Department said they've seen a slight reduction in emergency related calls - but they expect those numbers to go up as more people test positive for the virus.
The fire department has four firefighters currently in quarantine, but several firefighters have canceled scheduled time off to help.
They're also stepping up cleaning efforts to be prepared for more interactions with the community.
We also heard from the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.
They said one of their dispatchers who works the evening shift has tested positive for the virus.
They have a plan in place to adjust staffing if more employees fall ill.
Sheriff Vic Regalado also announced today a volunteer with the cold case task force passed away from COVID-19.
Joanne Emmons leaves behind her husband of 35 years.
"She will be sorely missed by all who knew her,” said Regalado. “Our prayers and our thoughts are with her and her family as well as with all the people who have died from or who are currently fighting this virus."