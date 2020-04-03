The office of Senator James Lankford (R-OK) has launched a webpage at www.lankford.senate.gov/issues that is compiled with information for Oklahoma workers, businesses, students, and parents. The webpage includes several easily accessible documents on various aspects of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act legislation to address Oklahomans’ frequently asked questions and provide resources on ways to apply for and receive benefits, including unemployment insurance, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), direct access payments, and more.

“Government has an essential task to complete for our health and economy. The programs that have been created to help our nation get through this difficult time are only helpful if people know how to access them,” said Lankford. “My staff and I have engaged with tens of thousands of Oklahomans over the last several days to hear their concerns, answer their questions, and resolve any issues with benefit dispersal. These documents offer answers to questions that we hear most frequently from Oklahomans. We will continue to find ways to keep Oklahomans informed.”

Last week, Lankford virtually connected with more than 20,000 Oklahomans to offer information and hear their concerns and questions. This week, he hosted two more telephone town halls with Oklahomans all over the state and virtually met with agriculture groups, construction groups, chambers of commerce, hospitals, and retailers. Lankford held virtual meetings with constituents in Oklahoma City, Enid, Durant, Woodward, Miami, and Broken Bow. Lankford has worked with his fellow senators to resolve a flaw in the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) implementation and ensure direct access payments to senior adults. Lankford also worked with the Oklahoma State Department of Education to ensure kids in need of school meals can still receive them at home.