Tulsa Cashier Buys Gift Cards For Those Who Lost Their Jobs, Asks Them To Pay It Forward
TULSA, Oklahoma - Picking up trash is how Franklin Blation is paying it forward after getting a gift card from someone he's never met.
"I used it to buy gloves and cleaning supplies to clean up this alleyway because the community needs help," explained Blation.
Gift recipients are chosen based on their circumstances.
Like Blation, Laura Coppage also lost her job when restaurants and bars had to close during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It was very touching and something -- it's not expected,” said Coppage. “I don't know who this person is, but it's very impactful whenever something like that happens."
The mystery donor said he was willing to reveal himself in our News On 6 story to inspire others.
Robert Hodder, a cashier at a Tulsa Walmart, said he is blessed to have a job and wanted to pass on part of his paycheck.
He does have one requirement:
"That when times are better for them and things are back to normal, should they encounter a friend or someone, they need to bless them," Hodder explained.
Hodder bought 10 $50 gift cards to Walmart and Reasor’s, kept half to pass out and asked his landlord, Kimberly Norman, to help with the rest.
Norman said she gave them to tenants she knew were struggling and added a letter to explain the condition.
"It's the greatest job ever,” said Norman. “Getting to gift people gifts and getting to see their face and get those text messages, which I then have forwarded to him as well."
"Wow, how generous and thoughtful,” Hodder said while reading one of the messages of gratitude. “Please tell him thank you so much. Opening that card brought tears to my eyes. I can't thank you enough."
Hodder’s generosity and smile are a reminder when we do well, it's important to also do good.
"Acts of kindness to one another right now are very important," said Hodder.
The pandemic has also impacted Hodder’s mother, who lives in Washington state.
She was recently sick, and he can't visit her because of restrictions.