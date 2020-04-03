Oklahoma Recovery Services Worry Stress Of Coronavirus Outbreak Could Cause Relapse
TULSA, Oklahoma - COVID-19 is causing a lot of stress for people dealing with job loss, loneliness, and fear about the future.
Now, counseling and addiction recovery experts are concerned people may face drug and alcohol relapses.
Counseling and Recovery Services of Oklahoma said people with a past of addiction should lean on friends and resources available now more than ever to help them cope with the new normal.
"The biggest factor is this feeling of loss and trying to hold on to normalcy."
Andre Campbell is the Clinical Director at Counseling and Recovery Services of Oklahoma.
The non-profit serves people struggling with addiction, mental health difficulties, substance abuse and more.
Campbell said COVID-19 has forced them to make a lot of changes-- like providing most services through telehealth or over the phone.
He said that's been a challenge for clients, on top of the uncertainty around their future.
"Having to talk them through, that has been challenging, and not having the answers either," said Campbell.
Campbell said people struggling with opioid addiction often need a rigid schedule which has now changed.
"Working to get plugged in via telehealth to give them consistency," Campbell said.
He said job loss, isolation, and stress can sometimes lead to drug and alcohol relapses.
Campbell said they are seeing more people contact them for help.
He said that being isolated with family can actually give people strength and keep them accountable.
"By trying not to disappoint the family, there's a new vigor in, 'I can do this.'"
Campbell said if you're feeling lonely, it's important to reach out to friends, family and therapists now more than ever.
"They can still build a support system. It's okay to reach out and talk more," he said.
Services are still available. You can find those by clicking here.
Or call: 918-492-2554