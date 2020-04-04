News
Walmart To Limit Number Of People In Store At One Time Due To Coronavirus
TULSA, Oklahoma - On Saturday Walmart will begin to limit the number of people who can be inside its stores.
Walmart will have people form a line outside the store with customers standing at least six feet apart. Customers will have to wait until someone leaves before, they can come inside.
They also plan to make aisles one-way only. Walmart is already limiting its hours and plans to provide gloves and masks to its employees. You can find more information HERE