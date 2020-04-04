News
News On 6 To Return To Tulsa Sunday Night
Saturday, April 4th 2020, 7:15 PM CDT
News on 6 will begin broadcasting from Tulsa again on Sunday night.
The News on 6 building was closed for cleaning Saturday evening after a News on 6 employee tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). Employees will be able to re-enter the building and resume broadcasts beginning at 5:30 Sunday.
Broadcasts were temporarily simulcast statewide out of the News 9 studio in Oklahoma City on Saturday night and Sunday morning.
The employee is doing well now.