News on 6 will begin broadcasting from Tulsa again on Sunday night.

The News on 6 building was closed for cleaning Saturday evening after a News on 6 employee tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). Employees will be able to re-enter the building and resume broadcasts beginning at 5:30 Sunday.

Broadcasts were temporarily simulcast statewide out of the News 9 studio in Oklahoma City on Saturday night and Sunday morning. 

The employee is doing well now. 