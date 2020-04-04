News
Gov. Stitt Announces Statewide Volunteer Program
Governor Kevin Stitt announced a volunteer readiness program for future volunteer opportunities during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The program is called "Ready. Help. Go."
The volunteers would not be able to step in and help until "health professionals determine it is safe and appropriate to do so."
“Every Oklahoman can help from home by filling out the form,” Stitt said in a statement. “Our state is facing an unprecedented crisis, but the Oklahoma Standard is to step up when things get tough. Let’s be good neighbors during this trying time and start planning for recovery."
Interested volunteers can apply by visiting readyhelpgo.org.