A total number of 1,252 COVID-19 cases were reported in Oklahoma and the total number of deaths has gone up to 46 the state health department said Sunday.

As of Sunday, 1,401 tests have returned negative. The negative results are only from the state public health laboratory and do not include the private laboratory's negative results, the health department said. There is now at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 in 57 Oklahoma counties.

COVID-19 Cases By County

County

Cases

Deaths

Adair

18

0

Atoka

1

0

Beckham

1

0

Bryan

3

0

Caddo

4

0

Canadian

33

1

Carter

1

0

Cherokee

12

0

Choctaw

2

0

Cleveland

171

11

Comanche

39

0

Cotton

4

0

Craig

3

0

Creek

44

1

Custer

5

0

Delaware

12

0

Garfield

5

0

Garvin

9

0

Grady

7

0

Grant

1

0

Greer

25

1

Jackson

4

0

Kay

30

1

Kingfisher

3

0

Kiowa

1

0

Latimer

4

1

Le Flore

1

0

Lincoln

7

0

Logan

6

0

Love

2

0

Major

1

0

Mayes

9

1

McClain

12

0

McCurtain

1

0

McIntosh

1

0

Muskogee

20

2

Noble

6

0

Nowata

9

0

Oklahoma

265

10

Okmulgee

11

0

Osage

27

2

Ottawa

11

0

Pawnee

22

1

Payne

20

0

Pittsburg

6

0

Pontotoc

7

0

Pottawatomie

12

0

Rogers

13

0

Seminole

2

1

Sequoyah

4

1

Stephens

9

1

Texas

2

0

Tillman

1

0

Tulsa

240

8

Wagoner

47

2

Washington

35

1

Woodward

1

0

Total

1,252

46

Earlier, Stitt announced people coming from six states will have to quarantine themselves for two weeks. These states are Louisiana, Washington, California, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. 

For travelers who are returning from a Level 3 Travel Health Notice region, the state health department asks that they stay at home, monitor their health and practice social distancing within the home. 

The state health department advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever or coughing to stay home and limit person-to-person engagement. 

The state coronavirus hotline is open 24 hours and the number is 877-215-8336 or 211. 

