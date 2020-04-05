OSDH: 1,252 Total Coronavirus Cases Reported, Total Number Of Deaths Up To 46 In Oklahoma
A total number of 1,252 COVID-19 cases were reported in Oklahoma and the total number of deaths has gone up to 46 the state health department said Sunday.
As of Sunday, 1,401 tests have returned negative. The negative results are only from the state public health laboratory and do not include the private laboratory's negative results, the health department said. There is now at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 in 57 Oklahoma counties.
COVID-19 Cases By County
|
County
|
Cases
|
Deaths
|
Adair
|
18
|
0
|
Atoka
|
1
|
0
|
Beckham
|
1
|
0
|
Bryan
|
3
|
0
|
Caddo
|
4
|
0
|
Canadian
|
33
|
1
|
Carter
|
1
|
0
|
Cherokee
|
12
|
0
|
Choctaw
|
2
|
0
|
Cleveland
|
171
|
11
|
Comanche
|
39
|
0
|
Cotton
|
4
|
0
|
Craig
|
3
|
0
|
Creek
|
44
|
1
|
Custer
|
5
|
0
|
Delaware
|
12
|
0
|
Garfield
|
5
|
0
|
Garvin
|
9
|
0
|
Grady
|
7
|
0
|
Grant
|
1
|
0
|
Greer
|
25
|
1
|
Jackson
|
4
|
0
|
Kay
|
30
|
1
|
Kingfisher
|
3
|
0
|
Kiowa
|
1
|
0
|
Latimer
|
4
|
1
|
Le Flore
|
1
|
0
|
Lincoln
|
7
|
0
|
Logan
|
6
|
0
|
Love
|
2
|
0
|
Major
|
1
|
0
|
Mayes
|
9
|
1
|
McClain
|
12
|
0
|
McCurtain
|
1
|
0
|
McIntosh
|
1
|
0
|
Muskogee
|
20
|
2
|
Noble
|
6
|
0
|
Nowata
|
9
|
0
|
Oklahoma
|
265
|
10
|
Okmulgee
|
11
|
0
|
Osage
|
27
|
2
|
Ottawa
|
11
|
0
|
Pawnee
|
22
|
1
|
Payne
|
20
|
0
|
Pittsburg
|
6
|
0
|
Pontotoc
|
7
|
0
|
Pottawatomie
|
12
|
0
|
Rogers
|
13
|
0
|
Seminole
|
2
|
1
|
Sequoyah
|
4
|
1
|
Stephens
|
9
|
1
|
Texas
|
2
|
0
|
Tillman
|
1
|
0
|
Tulsa
|
240
|
8
|
Wagoner
|
47
|
2
|
Washington
|
35
|
1
|
Woodward
|
1
|
0
|
Total
|
1,252
|
46
Earlier, Stitt announced people coming from six states will have to quarantine themselves for two weeks. These states are Louisiana, Washington, California, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
For travelers who are returning from a Level 3 Travel Health Notice region, the state health department asks that they stay at home, monitor their health and practice social distancing within the home.
The state health department advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever or coughing to stay home and limit person-to-person engagement.
Related: OSDH: 879 Total Coronavirus Cases Reported In Oklahoma; 34 Total Virus-Related Deaths
The state coronavirus hotline is open 24 hours and the number is 877-215-8336 or 211.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.
For an ongoing list of coronavirus (COVID-19)-related closings, cancellations and postponements, click here.