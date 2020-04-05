City of Claremore Announces Stay at Home Order
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - The City of Claremore is issuing a Stay at Home order for all residents, regardless of age beginning April 6, 2020, at 8 a.m. and extends through April 30, 2020.
“City, state and national health officials have warned that the spread of COVID-19 is likely to peak over the next few weeks,” said Jim Thomas, Claremore City Manager. “We are taking additional proactive measures to keep Claremore citizens safe.”
This order prohibits all public events, private events, and social gatherings and mirrors the State of Oklahoma’s Order as it relates to essential and non-essential business closures.
Under the Claremore Stay at Home Order, residents can:
- Go to the grocery, convenience or warehouse store. Residents and businesses are asked to follow social distancing guidelines.
- Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities.
- Go to medical appointments (check with your doctor or provider first).
- Go to a restaurant for take-out, delivery or drive-thru.
- Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog and be in nature for exercise — just keep at least six feet between you and others in the community.
- Walk your pets and take them to the veterinarian, if necessary.
- Care or support for a friend or family member and help them get the necessary supplies.
- Work under the essential guidelines provided by the State of Oklahoma.
- Residents can continue working from home in a job defined by the state as non-essential, but business must be conducted virtually.
For more information and business resources go to www.claremorecity.com/COVID.