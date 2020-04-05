President Donald Trump added Oklahoma to the list of states that will receive federal assistance, according to a White House press release. 

Oklahoma is now among 44 states slated to receive additional federal help from FEMA. 

Four other states -- Delaware, South Dakota, Mississippi and New Mexico -- were also added to the coronavirus disaster declaration on Sunday. 

According to the release, a "major disaster exists in the State of Oklahoma" which calls for federal assistance to "supplement State, tribal and local recovery efforts" in areas affected by COVID-19. 