OSBI: Investigation Underway In Officer-Involved Shooting In Pontotoc County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Pontotoc County.
According to the OSBI, 9-1-1 dispatch received a call at approximately 5:30 a.m. Sunday from a residence in the 6000 block of CR 1490 Ada.
A Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department deputy arrived at the residence and was confronted by a 44-year-old man carrying a weapon.
Authorities said the deputy fired his weapon which struck and killed the man. The deputy was not injured.
The Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department requested OSBI's assistance shortly thereafter.
The OSBI said no additional information available at this time as its investigation is ongoing.