Muskogee County Business Adapts To Meet Needs During Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - As Oklahomans need life-saving masks, Greg Thayer has turned his upholstery business into a mask-making machine.
"We had the means, we had the ability to make these masks, we had all the sewing machines, the equipment and I knew that we could do them at a larger scale," Thayer said.
Thayer and six employees have been making 400 to 500 masks a day for weeks.
“You just can’t put words to it of how great it is for us to have the means right now to be helping," Thayer said.
Muskogee County Commissioner Ken Doke asked for seamstresses to help sew masks via his Facebook page.
Doke’s Facebook post started a county-wide movement. Hundreds of people donated supplies and sewed masks.
Doke said the group of volunteers delivered over 10,000 masks thus far to hospitals and individuals in Oklahoma and other states.
"It kind of reminds me of World War II when we had Rosary the Riveter and everyone stepped up and started to produce the things that they needed to fight on the front lines," Doke said. "That’s kind of where we’re at. Not everyone is on the front lines themselves but they are stepping up to participate."
Rebecca Wingfield, a registered nurse, has delivered masks to people at-risk.
"The response of getting the back the mask has been overall gratitude. This has really brought people together," Wingfield said.
Wingfield agrees with the CDC suggestion’s that everyone should wear masks but wants to remind people the masks do not completely protect from COVID-19.
"They are more to protect other people from viruses of illnesses they may have," Wingfield said.
Thayer thanked God that he can help and even save lives.
“We pray for all these masks that are going out but they help protect people during this time that we can get through this," Thayer said with tears in his eyes.
Doke says anyone wanting to join the cause, donate materials or request masks can do so on the Muskogee County Masks Facebook group.
Financial contributions can be made here.