Tulsa Music Scene Up In The Air Due To Pandemic
Live music is one of the growing number of industries that have been affected by COVID-19. As concerts were canceled left and right, one local band is doing its best to stay positive.
A normal weekend in downtown Tulsa means people walking the streets or taking in a live show, but not this weekend or any other for a while.
Live music is taking a big hit especially since so much of what they do is based on bookings made months in advance.
"To book a good touring band, it takes six months,” The Vanguard music venue owner Simon Aleman said. “So, in effect, we literally have to start our business from scratch.”
When the time comes, the first bands to return to the stage will be local bands like Tulsa-based Cliffdiver.
"We had a lot of shows and tours planned this spring and it all just kind of just stopped all at once," Cliffdiver lead singer Joey Duffy said.
Duffy said it’s been tough not being on stage, but he's found a way to still reach his loyal fans: a Facebook Live concert.
"We never got within six feet of each other," Duffy said.
A big part of the band's message focuses on mental health and Duffy said people need music now more than ever.
"People need to know that things are going to be okay,” Duffy said. “Even if it is chaotic, scary and uncertain, we need to be able to help find these moments where we can kind of let go and stop worrying.”