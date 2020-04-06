TPS To Begin Distance Learning Plan Monday
Monday is the first day of distance learning for most Green Country public schools with students finishing the school year from home due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
This is something new for every school district in Green Country. Tulsa leaders are trying to answer as many questions as possible for parents.
Tulsa Public Schools says distance learning will include a mix of videos, paper-based assignments and real-time video calls through Zoom.
The first week of distance learning will have teachers setting up virtually meetings with students and helping them get into their new routine.
If you don’t get a call, district leaders urge parents to call their child’s school to make sure they have an updated phone number on file.
The district says assignments will not be graded during distance learning, but teachers will work with students who may have been in danger of failing a class to help them get caught up.
