Jenks Public Schools Begin Distance Learning Plan
JENKS, Oklahoma - Jenks Public Schools will begin their distance learning plan Monday, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jenks teachers say they’ve spent a lot of time figuring out what the rest of the school year is going to look like.
The district has set up a link on its website breaking down the expectations for every grade level and how teachers will work with students to help them get through distance learning.
I asked Jenks West pre-K teacher Macy Worley what her role is during this time.
When Jenks West Pre-K teacher, Macy Worley was ashed what her role during this time will be she says she will have office hours to help guide the parents and morning meetings on “Google Meet”. This will allow students to see each other and get on the same page.
“This is a new kind of teaching for all of us so I think we’re all anxious to get started and see what that looks like but I do feel prepared,” Worley said.
Click here for a link to the Jenks' distance learning plan.