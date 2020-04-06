A disturbance is located to our southeast this morning and some isolated showers will be possible for a few of our southeastern Oklahoma counties for the next several hours and later tonight. Any impacts for the metro will be confined to some spotty drizzle chance and clouds. Our temperatures, currently in the upper 50s, will quickly move into the 60s by midday and reach the lower to mid-70s for afternoon highs along with south winds near 15 to 28 mph. Later tonight into early Tuesday morning a mid-level disturbance will also eject across the state with a slow chance for a few isolated storms, but higher chances will remain across far southeastern OK and southwestern Arkansas and points eastward through the day. Southwest surface winds continuing also in the mid-levels will support daytime highs reaching the mid-80s Tuesday with gusty winds from 15 to 25 mph with some sunshine in the mix. These same conditions are likely Wednesday with highs topping out in the lower 80s before the first surface boundary moves across the state Wednesday night or Thursday morning. This will bring a low chance of a shower or storm across far eastern sections, but dry conditions are expected across the northern regions due to a capping inversion along the front. Temperatures Thursday morning will start in the 40s with afternoon highs near seasonal averages in the 60s along with east or northeast winds near 10 to 20 mph.