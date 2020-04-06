Tulsa Police Search For Suspect After Man Shot With Arrow
TULSA - Tulsa Police are searching for a man after they said he shot one of his friends in the back of the head with an arrow.
Officers said they were first called to the scene around 12:45 a.m. Monday near 51st Street and Mingo.
Police said the victim told his father a friend shot him in the head with an arrow and left in a small car.
Police are currently looking for that suspect.
Police said the victim was rushed to the hospital after paramedics broke off part of the arrow.
Officers said it is unclear if the suspect used a bow and arrow or a cross bow.
There is no update on how the victim is doing, but News On 6 was told he was alert and talking before he went to the hospital.
If you know anything about this, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. And you can remain anonymous.