News
MannFord Girl Surprised With Birthday Parade
MANNFORD, Oklahoma - A Mannford girl who just celebrated her 12th birthday couldn’t throw a party because of physical distancing, so the party came to her in a very special surprise.
Payton Arnold was surprised to see her friends in person for the first time in 3 weeks when they paraded down her street for her 12th birthday last week.
Her friends made signs, decorated their parents’ cars with balloons and streamers and, cruised in front of Payton’s house honking and hollering “happy birthday."
Payton is a 6th grader in Mannford.
Her mom said Payton was completely surprised and felt so loved.