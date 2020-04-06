News
Law Enforcement Searches For Escaped Inmate
Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said law enforcement is searching for Christopher Coffey.
Officials said Coffey is an inmate at the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center.
Officials said 5 inmates escaped the center on Wednesday night. Four inmates have been captured.
Officials said Coffey is the only inmate still missing.
Officials said do not approach Coffey, if you see him.
If you see Coffey or know where he is, call 911.