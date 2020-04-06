News
Hillcrest Announces Temporary Furloughs
Monday, April 6th 2020, 10:00 AM CDT
TULSA - Hillcrest announced Monday that it will temporarily furlough approximately 600 employees.
Officials said Hillcrest has experienced a significant decline in routine and elective procedures as people follow the Stay At Home mandates.
Officials said this is roughly 9 percent of the staff.
Officials said the furloughs are expected to last up to 90 days.
Kevin Gross the CEO of Hillcrest Healthcare System said the temporary reduction in staff is due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
“As the virus continues to spread, we must ensure we can provide life-saving care with the necessary caregivers and resources we have available,” said Gross. “As a result, we’ve had to make difficult workforce decisions.”
Officials also said along with the furloughs, they are making staff changes, reduction of hours, and pay reduction for exempt employees.