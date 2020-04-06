The state House of Representatives met Monday morning to vote on two bills concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

The representatives did not fill the House chamber and instead practiced social distancing.

The first bill they voted on was to approve of Gov. Kevin Stitt's health emergency declaration. With a 99-1 vote, the body granted the governor expanded powers for 30 days.

The second bill was passed unanimously. It is a bill to fill part of the projected $419 million budget hole caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

