News
State House Passes Bill To Fill Budget Gap Caused By Coronavirus Pandemic
Monday, April 6th 2020, 10:02 AM CDT
Updated:
The state House of Representatives met Monday morning to vote on two bills concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.
The representatives did not fill the House chamber and instead practiced social distancing.
The first bill they voted on was to approve of Gov. Kevin Stitt's health emergency declaration. With a 99-1 vote, the body granted the governor expanded powers for 30 days.
The second bill was passed unanimously. It is a bill to fill part of the projected $419 million budget hole caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
News 9's Aaron Brilbeck will have more during the evening newscasts.