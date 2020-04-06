1,327 Total Coronavirus Cases Reported; 51 Total Virus-Related Deaths In Oklahoma, OSDH Reports
A total of 1,327 positive coronavirus cases have been reported in Oklahoma and the total number of deaths has gone up to 51, the OSDH reported Monday morning.
Five more deaths were reported since Sunday.
A man aged 18 to 35 died in Oklahoma County. This is the youngest virus-related death in the state.
Two deaths were reported in Greer County; a man aged 65 or older and a woman aged 65 or older.
One woman aged 65 or older in Osage County died. One man aged 65 or older died in Pottawatomie County.
As of Monday, 340 patients were hospitalized due to the virus.
The age range for the state's COVID-19 patients are 0 to 102 and the median age is 56.
Fourteen children ages 0 to 4 have tested positive for the illness; 22 children ages 5 to 17 tested positive; 232 patients are ages 18 to 35; 276 patients are ages 36 to 49; 345 patients are ages 50 to 64; and 438 patients are ages 65 or older.
The most deaths are people aged 65 or older with 38 of the state's fatalities. Ten deaths were people aged 50 to 64, two deaths are people aged 36 to 49 and one death was a man aged 18 to 35.
The breakdown of cases are 694 patients are female and 633 patients are male. So far, 22 females and 29 males have died.
Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order Thursday declaring a health emergency in all 77 Oklahoma counties. On Wednesday, he amended an earlier emergency declaration to close all non-essential businesses in all 77 counties.
Fifty-eight counties in the state have a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Oklahoma County has the most confirmed cases with 279. Tulsa County has the second most confirmed cases with 249. Cleveland County has the third most cases with 180.
Oklahoma and Cleveland counties are tied for most deaths in the state with 11 deaths per county. Tulsa County reported eight deaths.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adair
|20
|0
|Atoka
|1
|0
|Beckham
|1
|0
|Bryan
|3
|0
|Caddo
|5
|0
|Canadian
|35
|1
|Carter
|1
|0
|Cherokee
|14
|0
|Choctaw
|2
|0
|Cleveland
|180
|11
|Comanche
|41
|0
|Cotton
|4
|0
|Craig
|5
|0
|Creek
|45
|1
|Custer
|5
|0
|Delaware
|13
|0
|Garfield
|5
|0
|Garvin
|10
|0
|Grady
|8
|0
|Grant
|1
|0
|Greer
|26
|3
|Jackson
|4
|0
|Jefferson
|1
|0
|Kay
|30
|1
|Kingfisher
|3
|0
|Kiowa
|1
|0
|Latimer
|4
|1
|Le Flore
|1
|0
|Lincoln
|9
|0
|Logan
|6
|0
|Love
|2
|0
|Major
|1
|0
|Mayes
|10
|1
|McClain
|12
|0
|McCurtain
|1
|0
|McIntosh
|1
|0
|Muskogee
|20
|2
|Noble
|6
|0
|Nowata
|9
|0
|Oklahoma
|279
|11
|Okmulgee
|11
|0
|Osage
|31
|3
|Ottawa
|12
|0
|Pawnee
|22
|1
|Payne
|21
|0
|Pittsburg
|6
|0
|Pontotoc
|8
|0
|Pottawatomie
|13
|0
|Rogers
|15
|0
|Seminole
|3
|1
|Sequoyah
|7
|1
|Stephens
|11
|1
|Texas
|3
|0
|Tillman
|1
|0
|Tulsa
|249
|8
|Wagoner
|49
|2
|Washington
|39
|1
|Woodward
|1
|0
|Total
|1,327
|51
As of Monday, 1,422 tests returned negative. The negative results are only from the state public health laboratory and do not include the private laboratory negative results, the health department said.
While the official negative test number is less than 1,500, the state health department said it received more than 6,000 negative COVID-19 test results from private labs dating back to February.
The state health department did not disclose how many tests were pending results as of Tuesday, March 24.
Earlier, Stitt announced people coming from six states will have to quarantine themselves for two weeks. These states are Louisiana, Washington, California, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
For travelers who are returning from a Level 3 Travel Health Notice region, the state health department asks that they stay at home, monitor their health and practice social distancing within the home.
The state health department advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever or coughing to stay home and limit person-to-person engagement.
The state coronavirus hotline is open 24 hours and the number is 877-215-8336 or 211.
