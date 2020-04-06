More: Gov. Stitt Declares Health Emergency To Strengthen State's Coronavirus Response

Fifty-eight counties in the state have a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Oklahoma County has the most confirmed cases with 279. Tulsa County has the second most confirmed cases with 249. Cleveland County has the third most cases with 180.

Oklahoma and Cleveland counties are tied for most deaths in the state with 11 deaths per county. Tulsa County reported eight deaths.

COVID-19 Cases by County County Cases Deaths Adair 20 0 Atoka 1 0 Beckham 1 0 Bryan 3 0 Caddo 5 0 Canadian 35 1 Carter 1 0 Cherokee 14 0 Choctaw 2 0 Cleveland 180 11 Comanche 41 0 Cotton 4 0 Craig 5 0 Creek 45 1 Custer 5 0 Delaware 13 0 Garfield 5 0 Garvin 10 0 Grady 8 0 Grant 1 0 Greer 26 3 Jackson 4 0 Jefferson 1 0 Kay 30 1 Kingfisher 3 0 Kiowa 1 0 Latimer 4 1 Le Flore 1 0 Lincoln 9 0 Logan 6 0 Love 2 0 Major 1 0 Mayes 10 1 McClain 12 0 McCurtain 1 0 McIntosh 1 0 Muskogee 20 2 Noble 6 0 Nowata 9 0 Oklahoma 279 11 Okmulgee 11 0 Osage 31 3 Ottawa 12 0 Pawnee 22 1 Payne 21 0 Pittsburg 6 0 Pontotoc 8 0 Pottawatomie 13 0 Rogers 15 0 Seminole 3 1 Sequoyah 7 1 Stephens 11 1 Texas 3 0 Tillman 1 0 Tulsa 249 8 Wagoner 49 2 Washington 39 1 Woodward 1 0 Total 1,327 51

As of Monday, 1,422 tests returned negative. The negative results are only from the state public health laboratory and do not include the private laboratory negative results, the health department said.