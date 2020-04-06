News
Tulsa Police Investigate After Home Invasion, Shooting
Monday, April 6th 2020, 1:34 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are investigating after someone kicked in a home's door and started shooting near Admiral and Sheridan.
Police said this happened around 11 a.m. on Monday.
Police said someone went over to the house and kicked in the door before a gun fight started.
Officers said the gun fight took place inside and outside of the house.
Police said, at this time, it appears only one person was shot.
Police are still investigating.