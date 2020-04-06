Officials Announce New Date For Tulsa's IRONMAN
TULSA - Officials announced a new date for Tulsa's IRONMAN on Monday after it was postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Officials said the new date is set for May 23, 2021.
Tulsa Regional Tourism President Ray Hoyt said "after thorough deliberations with IRONMAN and our event partners, we’re all in agreement that it’s best to postpone this world-renowned triathlon to May 23, 2021. The 2021 inaugural event will allow our city and resources time to re-emerge stronger than before. To all IRONMAN staff, the athletes, and our Tulsa-based partners and volunteers, we are grateful for everyone’s support and understanding during this unprecedented scenario. We look forward to hosting this event in 2021, and bringing 10,000+ people to our city while adding $11 million dollars to Tulsa’s economy.”
Officials said all registered athletes will get an email with further information.