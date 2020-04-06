Tulsa Regional Tourism President Ray Hoyt said "after thorough deliberations with IRONMAN and our event partners, we’re all in agreement that it’s best to postpone this world-renowned triathlon to May 23, 2021. The 2021 inaugural event will allow our city and resources time to re-emerge stronger than before. To all IRONMAN staff, the athletes, and our Tulsa-based partners and volunteers, we are grateful for everyone’s support and understanding during this unprecedented scenario. We look forward to hosting this event in 2021, and bringing 10,000+ people to our city while adding $11 million dollars to Tulsa’s economy.”