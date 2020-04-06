On Monday, Judge Charles Goodwin, a federal judge for the United State Sixth District, granted abortion providers in Oklahoma a temporary restraining order, effectively blocking the state's temporary ban on abortion services from continuing. On March 24, Governor Stitt issued an executive order suspending all "elective surgeries and minor medical procedures" until April 7 in an effort to preserve resources for medical professionals fighting the COVID-19 outbreak. Days later, the governor clarified that the directive included "any type of abortion services... which are not a medical emergency... or otherwise necessary to prevent serious health risks" to the patient.