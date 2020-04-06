City Of Guthrie Makes Face Masks In Public Mandatory, Implements 'Shelter In Place'
The City of Guthrie is issuing a shelter in place order and is requiring all people wear a face covering while in Guthrie city limits.
The City of Guthrie held an emergency meeting on Monday.
In the meeting, they discussed the differences between Oklahoma City's shelter in place order and Gov. Kevin Stitt's safer at home order.
The City Council decided to implement a shelter in place order similar the one in Oklahoma City, according to the meeting's minutes.
Also during the meeting, it was decided all individuals will wear a cloth face covering during a public outing for essential activities and/or essential work while in Guthrie city limits.
The city asks people to NOT buy medical masks so they will be used for health care professionals.
The CDC recommended Americans wear cloth face masks due to slowing the spread of COVID-19. Research shows many infected people take a long time to develop symptoms or never do and this can help slow the spread of the coronavirus.