Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps Looks For Volunteers To Help With Coronavirus Response
With an expected surge in COVID-19 patients over the next few weeks the Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps. (OKMRC) is looking for medical and non-medical volunteers.
These volunteers must be over the age of 18, live or work in Oklahoma, agree to a comprehensive background check and complete the OKMRC training.
“We want volunteers that are interested and good candidates that want to help during this response and we ask that they sign up now,” said Lezlie Carter, the OKMRC State Coordinator.
They have asked for anyone who wants to volunteer to sign up, even if you are not a medical professional.
“It takes a lot of people to keep a medical operation running so we have an important role for all people,” said Carter.
But Carter said the greatest need is for medical professionals to volunteer.
“Everyone should sign up to help so that if the need arises that we need your specific profession that you are already a part of the system and ready to help out,” said Carter.
The OKMRC isn’t asking for people to volunteer if they are in a high risk category.
If you would like to volunteer or learn more you can go to okmrc.org.