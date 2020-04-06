Distance Learning Begins For Oklahoma Public Schools
TULSA, Oklahoma - The first day of distance learning for public schools across Oklahoma marks the beginning of a new, roughly six-week era, where kitchens and dining rooms have transformed into classrooms.
"It's definitely been a learning experience, but that is what teachers do best,” Union Public Schools U.S. History teacher Betty Collins said.
Beggs High School teacher Robert Cash taught his students from outside.
Teacher Shelley Cole at Tulsa's Hoover Elementary has a desk set up between a bed and gym equipment, making distance learning possible no matter how small the space.
Justus-Tiawah Fourth Grade teacher Megan Moseley shared on Facebook, "We still stood and did our flag salutes as we did every morning. We still did our ‘I Am Statements’ to speak positive words before starting our day. Why? Because we are the school. School is not a building or location, it's the people. It's the teachers, staff, students, and parents. It's the community and town surrounding us."
As teachers log on to their computers, and wave to their students through their screens, they're connecting and learning in a new way. Many teachers have children of their own at home.
One shared with News On 6, "It's a lot harder than I thought. My daughter's 11th grade math is killing me!"
Dania Santiago is teaching art to her Zarrow Elementary students from home.
No matter what the subject, or the challenges ahead, Collins said they're all in this together.
"Our number one job is to let kids and families know that we're still here for them,” she said.
Collins said there are some advantages to distance learning, too. She said there is more flexibility for getting work done and more time spent with family.