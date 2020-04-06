QuikTrip Employee Dies Of Coronavirus (COVID-19)
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa man who died of COVID-19 this weekend is one of the youngest Oklahomans to die of the disease so far.
Israel Sauz, 22, died Sunday morning.
Sauz was an Assistant Manager for QuikTrip, who was married, and had a son born three weeks ago.
His family says he had no known medical issues before COVID-19. He had been hospitalized for one week.
Sauz's friends were shocked by his death, and two fundraising pages have been established to help his wife and son.
He was a working, active guy, it's crazy. A lot of people think if I catch it, I'll beat it, because it only affects old people" said his friend Samuel Mercado. "Clearly we're seeing it's not just affecting young healthy people. He was just 22 years old you know?"
Friends said he excited about starting his family, and they can't believe a worldwide pandemic has hit them so personally.
"He was like a brother to me." said Manuel Giles. "We did everything together. It's very heartbreaking to hear that he's gone. "
"It’s just crazy to think that someone so close to me, almost my age, was taken by this virus. It's awful, you know?" Mercado said.
Because of the virus, Mercado said Sauz's wife was not allowed to be with him, even after the call from doctors to tell her he was dying, and funeral plans are uncertain.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family, which you can find by clicking here.