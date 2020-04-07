A wider call for mask use has created a supply shortage affecting health care workers and the public alike. Bauer, Brooks Brothers, Gap, Yves Saint Laurent, and other companies are now producing cloth masks for public use, while Ford, 3M and General Electric are making N95 masks and ventilators for medical professionals.

GM is also teaming with Ventec Life Systems, a medical device maker in Washington, to make ventilators at a plant in Indiana.

"We are proud to stand with other American companies and our skilled employees to meet the needs of this global pandemic," GM CEO Mary Barra said in a statement. "This partnership has rallied the GM enterprise and our global supply base to support Ventec, and the teams are working together with incredible passion and commitment."