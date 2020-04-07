Mannford Safer At Home Order Takes Affect Tuesday
MANNFORD, Oklahoma - The town of Mannford in Creek County is now under a Safer At Home order to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
The new order from the mayor lists a number of restrictions.
It requires everyone to stay home unless they're going out for essential trips.
It also includes changes for retail workers who deal with members of the public.
The order states all workers have to start wearing face masks starting Tuesday, which includes restaurant employees who are working takeout.
Customers are encouraged to wear masks, as well, but it's not required.
Mannford is also imposing restrictions to the number of customers that can go into businesses like grocery stores.
Once stores are at capacity, there will be a 1-in-1-out rule.
And every aisle on a sales floor has to be designated one way, so customers aren't passing each other.
Customers also have to practice physical distancing when they're shopping and while they're waiting in line to pay.
The restrictions went into effect at midnight and are currently scheduled to last until May 31st.