Oklahoma Employment Commission Hires For 80 Positions To Help Meet Demand
TULSA - Oklahoma is hiring dozens of workers to take calls from people trying to file for unemployment.
The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission said they hired 80 new people over the weekend, and they're adding 40 more starting Tuesday.
But with a record number filing for unemployment, people still won't be able to get through.
Executive Director Robin Robertson said there's no way they can keep up with demand, but they are trying.
Anyone needing to file for unemployment is encouraged to go online instead of calling in, but the agency admits sometimes the website doesn't work.
Robertson said they typically get 1,500 to 2,000 claims.
Right now, that number could reach 70,000.
"I could have a staff of 2000 and people and not get to all the calls." Robertson said. "I understand people are anxious and just want to talk to somebody; I get that."
Right now, the agency is only open during the day, but Robertson said they're working on a plan to be 24 hours in a couple weeks.