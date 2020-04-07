The City of Tulsa hopes to move some funds to help businesses get back on their feet.



Tulsa City Councilors are holding an emergency meeting Tuesday night to talk about moving some money within the budget to help small businesses impacted by the pandemic.



The Tulsa Economic Development Corporation along with the Mayor’s Office came up with the idea to move nearly $750,000 in vision funds to make a small business resilience and recovery fund for the City of Tulsa.