Navy Hospital Ship Crew Member Tests Positive For Coronavirus (COVID-19)
As of Tuesday morning, there are nearly 11,000 deaths linked to COVID-19 and more than 368,000 confirmed cases in the U.S.
That includes at least one crew member of the Navy hospital ship Comfort that was brought to New York to provide relief.
Just days after docking in New York, a crew member on the Comfort has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Navy said it will not affect the hospital ship's mission.
The news comes just hours after President Trump authorized the ship to treat people with the virus.
The death toll has slowed in New York, but Governor Andrew Cuomo is still extending the state's Stay At Home order until April 29th and warns that many are still not taking physical distancing guidelines seriously.
“The numbers look like it may be turning. 'Yay, it's over!' No, it's not,” Governor Cuomo said.
The White House Coronavirus Task Force is optimistic that a national Stay At Home order may not actually be necessary.
More than 19,000 people in the U.S. have recovered from the virus.