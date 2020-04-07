News
Tulsa Police Search For Suspect After 2 People Shot
TULSA - Tulsa Police said two people are in the hospital after they were shot inside a car near 51st Street North and Lewis.
Officers said they don’t have a lot of information about who the person responsible for this, but they’re still investigating.
The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Officers said they found a Honda CRV that had been shot up and two adults were inside, but the shooter was gone by the time police showed up.
The victims were taken to the hospital, and they’re expected to be OK.
Police said it’s not clear if the gunman was specifically targeting the two people inside the car.
You’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596 COPS if you know where the shooter might be, and you can remain anonymous.