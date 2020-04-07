Lawmakers Give Gov. Stitt Power Under The Catastrophic Health Emergency Powers Act
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is also getting more authority from lawmakers to help fight the pandemic here in our state.
Oklahoma lawmakers met in a special session at the capitol Monday, and it's the first time they've gathered for weeks.
During that special session, lawmakers voted to give Governor Stitt power under an act that's never been used before.
It's called the Catastrophic Health Emergency Powers Act.
It gives Governor Stitt authority to temporarily suspend laws and regulations, mobilize the National Guard, and re-direct state employees and resources.
Lawmakers also discussed the budget shortfall.
They did not pass a plan to fill a $400 million gap in this year's budget but said the governor can still approve using the rainy day funds.
As of Tuesday morning, there are 1,327 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma and 51 deaths.
58 of Oklahoma's 77 counties have a positive case.
Tulsa County has 249 positive cases on Tuesday morning.