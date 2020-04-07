Rustic Cuff Reaches Out To Customers With Needs
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa based company Rustic Cuff has been reaching out to its customers, not to sell a product or check on an order, but rather to connect with people.
It's a way to keep Oklahoma Together as well as customers across the country.
The customer service team at Rustic Cuff has been making calls each day, connecting with individuals. Once they hear of a prayer request, a notecard is placed on the prayer wall in the office and prayed over.
"It became addictive in the way that you received even more of a blessing by calling them because a lot of them have major issues that put life into perspective and then some of them just want to talk," said Rustic Cuff’s Jill Donovan.
Jill says as a small business owner, she's heartbroken for her employees but believes they will get through this together.