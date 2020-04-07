Tulsa County Coronavirus (COVID-19) Deaths Climb To 14
The number of COVID-19 cases in Tulsa County continues to rise, with 273 confirmed cases.
There were 16 new deaths reported across the state on Tuesday and six of them were in Tulsa County.
That's the biggest one day increase so far during this pandemic. The city of Tulsa and the Tulsa Health Department will continue to tell people to stay home unless they have to get out.
And while it's not a requirement - they encourage people to wear cloth face masks when around other people.
Dr. Bruce Dart says those masks should not be used on kids under 2 or for those who have trouble breathing.
He also wants people to save traditional face masks for healthcare workers and first responders.
Dr. Dart also says people should save their gloves for when they need them because it does not replace good handwashing.
He says if someone in your household gets the virus - the gloves can then be used for handling items a sick person has used.
“The cloth face cover is not a substitute for social distancing,” said Dr. Dart. “All these measures are put in place to slow the spread and flatten the curve."
Dr. Dart says the virus does not discriminate based on age, gender, or geographic location.
"It's spreading in north Tulsa, south Tulsa, east Tulsa, west Tulsa, midtown and all of our surrounding communities,” he said. “Everyone should wash their hands with soap and water as much as possible."
There is some good news from Governor Kevin Stitt on Tuesday as well.
He says he's cautiously optimistic because, over the past couple of days, hospitalizations in the state have been going down.
And about 90 percent of tests given throughout Oklahoma have come back negative.