Handwashing and Social Distancing:

· The first line of defense is handwashing. Reasor's has been under enhanced hand washing and hand sanitizer use since the first week of March. Please help us be part of the solution and protect your friends, neighbors, and our employees by washing your hands before entering the store.

· Reasor's is separating our entrances and exits to ensure the 6-foot social distancing guidelines.

· We have placed directional signage in our aisles to ensure one-way traffic, providing our customers the ability to practice social distancing.

· Reasor's is asking customers to designate only one person per family to visit the store and to avoid shopping in groups. We are strongly encouraging a "one person per cart" rule. The one exception being, single parents who must bring minor children with them to the store.

Face Masks:

· In compliance with CDC guidelines, we are asking customers to wear face masks while shopping our stores.

· Effective Immediately, employees will be required to wear face masks.

· We have been able to supply our employees with disposable face masks. Additionally, we are now working with Tall Grass Tailor to supply our employees with re-usable cloth face masks and Professional Image Packaging to supply face shields to our employees.

Hiring:

· Over the last two weeks, we have hired over 150 new employees. We are working with foodservice organizations to send their furloughed workers to us for employment. To help

with this, we have expedited our hiring process to enable us to put a new employee to work, some as soon as the same day they apply.

Online Shopping:

· Many regular and first time users are asking whether our online shopping service is working properly. Our Online system is working, but is simply overwhelmed by the number of orders. Most of our new hires are working as Temporary Online Personal Shoppers. These additional personal shoppers, and technological enhancements is allowing us to open more timeslots per hour for shopping. Just last week, as personal shoppers were hired and trained, we opened up over 3,000 more timeslots.

· Our online partner SHIPT is available for those unable to come to the store and needing home delivery.