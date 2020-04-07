Long Term Care Facilities In Need Of Personal Protective Equipment
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - An Oklahoma company that owns 20 long-term care facilities said it’s struggling to get personal protective equipment to take care of the elderly.
They say they need personal protective equipment just as much as the hospitals do.
“For us to get a case. It was devastating. You felt like you had done every single thing that you can, but it’s carried in by everybody," said Kimberly Green Chief Operating Officer for the Diakonos Group.
She said despite all of their effort to prevent the virus from getting into their facility a resident tested positive for COVID-19.
Green said it's a daily struggle to get medical supplies to the long-term care industry.
“We need the public to advocate for us to have funding for PPE personal protective equipment. We need people to advocate that we get PPE. The hospitals don’t need to get it first every time. We are front line too," said Green.
She said residents went from being able to interact across the hallway with each other to doors closed for their safety.
“People in assisted living they come together for the community. They’re wanting that community of people and so they’re feeling very lonely," said Green.
Green said they're asking for donations of tablets and iPads they can borrow or keep so residents can interact with their families and other residents.
To make any donations you can contact Kimberly Green through email at Kimberly.green@diakonosgroup.com