5 Agency Staff, 1 Inmate Test Positive For Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Tuesday, April 7th 2020, 6:19 PM CDT
Five facility staff members and one inmate have all tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), the Oklahoma Department of Corrections confirmed Tuesday.
We're told the inmate that tested positive is at Jackie Brannon Correctional Faclity in McAlester.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health provided masks to all staff and inmates on Saturday. According to ODOC, all prisons have secured inmates in their cells for the safety of both staff and inmates.
ODOC said necessities will be delivered to inmates by faculty staff in order to enhance social distancing.
Updates of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections pandemic plan can be found here.