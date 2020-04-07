TPS Urges Parents To Update Contact Information For Distance Learning
TULSA, Oklahoma - Leaders at public school districts across Green Country knew the first week of distance learning could be bumpy, but some teachers are not connecting with all their students.
Teachers said it's not just an internet issue and are urging parents to update their contact information.
Eugene Field Elementary teacher Kirsten McCullough said she was missing about one third of her class for the first day of distance learning.
“It’s frustrating and it's hard,” McCullough said. “It makes me worried and I definitely lose sleep over it. I think a lot of teachers are. But we're doing everything we can."
The third-grade teacher said she even called emergency contacts for six of her students Monday, and as of Tuesday, only heard back from one.
"We want to make sure that you're safe. We want to make sure that you're learning. We want to make sure that you're eating,” McCullough said.
Tulsa Public Schools wants to encourage parents to update their contact information so teachers can reach them.
The district said parents can call their child's school directly, or email any new contact information to updatemyinfo@tulsaschools.org. TPS said once that's done, parents need to text "yes" to 67587.
McCullough said this week is all about connecting and making sure everyone is ready to tackle the rest of the school year.
"Next week is whenever actual assignments will start but TPS is not taking grades during this time. But we are gonna be teaching new material,” McCullough said.
She's hopeful more students will be logging on soon and has this message for her 19 families.
"The school year's not over. Our job for loving on them and teaching them is not over yet."
Cox said it is providing free internet for 60 days to families who qualify.