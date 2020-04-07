Oklahoma Company Makes FDA-Approved Pallets For Medical Supply Transport
VERDIGRIS, Oklahoma - A Green Country company is doing its part to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by stepping up production of a product that will help make shipping medical supplies safer.
HydroHoist is known for making marine equipment, but at their subsidiary RotoMold USA in Verdigris, production is ramping up to make FDA-approved pallets for transporting crucial medical supplies across the U.S.
The pallets are made with a food-grade dye and are smooth and non-porous, making them easy to sanitize and perfect for transporting medical equipment. HydroHoist already makes the reusable pallets for a customer in New York but was told about two weeks ago that more would be needed to meet current demand.
"Right now, we're in the five to six hundred range, but this is early on. You know, we feel that as this thing continues to grow, we'll see more and more of these opportunities as this virus continues to run rampant," said Director of Manufacturing Mike Everett.
He said the company is doing everything it can to keep workers safe and healthy so they can continue to do this essential work.
"This is a different day in age for us. It's not anything I thought I would have ever experienced in my lifetime, it's things you read about in the history books, not something that you thought you would ever experience," Everett said.
He said it will take a couple of months to get the amount of pallets out that they think they'll need and said the company is ready to make even more pallets if the demand increases.