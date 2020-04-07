"I found the man’s cell phone, the man who I was sitting with. He was on a ventilator. I played video from his phone of his daughter singing. It was the first time we had seen any sign of life from him. I don't know how to be here for every one of them, but I cannot, I refuse, to sit there and let them die alone, even if it's the hand of a stranger, is better than no one. It's heartbreaking,” Wilson said.