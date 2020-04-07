Police Departments In Oklahoma Adapt To Avoid COVID-19 Exposure
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police departments in Oklahoma are making changes to protect their employees from coronavirus (COVID-19).
"One of the disadvantages we have in law enforcement and with all first responders, is that we can't basically social distance. We don't have the option to say, ‘hey, we are going to arrest you, but can we do it from 6 feet away?’" said Tulsa police Lt. Richard Meulenberg.
Officers still have a job to do and many of them are trying to figure out how to minimize risks where they can. TPD officers have been disinfecting their cars with a spray given to them by Tulsa Firefighters. They are also enforcing fewer minor traffic violations. They have been using personal protective gear when they can, but because of PPE shortages, officers said have not been able to find enough supplies for everyone.
"Lots of officers and other first responders don't actually have anything issued to them. They are using what they can get or what people have made just to find any protection whatsoever," said Meulenberg.
Broken Arrow Police have made changes as well. Their officers will only respond to scenes as needed and will try and take reports over the phone. Broken Arrow Police are no longer responding to property damage collisions unless there is a safety hazard. They are also allowing officers to wear different uniforms that are easier to wash and keep clean.
Officers said there are things the community can do to help them stay as healthy as possible - like telling the police if you're not feeling well before they walk into your home to take a report.
"If there is not a suspect there and no one is in danger, consider using our online reporting," said Meulenberg.